accused-french-priest-claims-he-‘didn’t-realise-the-seriousness’-of-boy-scout-abuse

A defrocked priest on trial for sexually abusing scores of boys in the biggest paedophilia scandal to hit the French church told a court on Tuesday that he had failed to “realise the seriousness” of his actions.

Bernard Preynat, 74, who was defrocked last year, admitted repeatedly abusing boys over three decades as a priest and scout master. “It happened every weekend, and during [scout] camps, it could be four or five children in a week,” he told the court in Lyon.

France’s most senior Roman Catholic cleric, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, the Archbishop of Lyon, was convicted last year of failing to report Preynat.

“At the time I did not realise the seriousness of my actions,” Preynat said. “I knew they were forbidden, condemnable, but I was not thinking of the consequences they could have on my victims.”

Speaking in a soft, trembling voice, he added: “I did it without violence, for me it was gestures of tenderness, in which I obviously found a certain pleasure. But today I measure the consequences of my actions, I regret them and I ask for forgiveness.”

François Devaux, one of Preynat’s alleged victims, testified that he had attempted suicide after being abused by the priest. “He hugged me. He touched my right thigh, his hand went on to my bottom, passing under my shorts. He kissed me on the cheek then on the mouth. He told me it was our secret, that I mustn’t talk about it.”