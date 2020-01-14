accused-french-priest-claims-he-‘didn’t-realise-the-seriousness’-of-boy-scout-abuse

A defrocked priest on trial for sexually abusing scores of boys in the biggest paedophilia scandal to hit the French church told a court on Tuesday that he had failed to “realise the seriousness” of his actions.
Bernard Preynat, 74, who was defrocked last year, admitted repeatedly abusing boys over three decades as a priest and scout master. “It happened every weekend, and during [scout] camps, it could be four or five children in a week,” he told the court in Lyon.
France’s most senior Roman Catholic cleric, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, the Archbishop of Lyon, was convicted last year of failing to report Preynat.
“At the time I did not realise the seriousness of my actions,” Preynat said. “I knew they were forbidden, condemnable, but I was not thinking of the consequences they could have on my victims.”
Speaking in a soft, trembling voice, he added: “I did it without violence, for me it was gestures of tenderness, in which I obviously found a certain pleasure. But today I measure the consequences of my actions, I regret them and I ask for forgiveness.”
François Devaux, one of Preynat’s alleged victims, testified that he had attempted suicide after being abused by the priest. “He hugged me. He touched my right thigh, his hand went on to my bottom, passing under my shorts. He kissed me on the cheek then on the mouth. He told me it was our secret, that I mustn’t talk about it.”
Mr Devaux was unmoved by Preynat’s apology. “I am not sure that he is capable of sincerity,” Mr Devaux said. “This has no value, interest or reparative dimension.”
The scandal broke when Mr Devaux, a former boy scout, told his parents in 1991 that Preynat had kissed him on the mouth.
Mr Devaux’s parents immediately wrote to Preynat’s superiors, but he was allowed to remain a priest until last year.
Preynat himself wrote to parents in the 1990s, acknowledging that he was “sick” and “had a problem with children”, but he was left to continue running scout camps.
Charged with 10 counts of sexual assault against boys aged seven to 15 between 1971 and 1991, Preynat risks a 10-year prison sentence.
Cardinal Barbarin was given a suspended six-month sentence for failing to report Preynat and failing to protect the children, but has appealed against the conviction.