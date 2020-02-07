accused-el-paso-mass-shooter-to-face-federal-hate-crime-charges:-source

Accused El Paso mass shooter to face federal hate crime charges: source

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) – The Texas man accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans in a shooting spree that killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart store last year will be charged later Thursday with hate crimes, a source with direct knowledge of the case said.

Patrick Crusius, 21, is the suspected shooter. He is already facing a capital murder trial and has pled not guilty. The hate crime charges he will now face will be announced by investigators in Texas Thursday evening, said a source who spoken on condition they not be named as they were not authorized to speak with the media.

Reporting by Brad Brooks in Austin and Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

