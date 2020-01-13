ac-milan-join-arsenal-in-race-for-bayern-munich-defender-jerome-boateng

Arsenal are interested in signing Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich this month, but they will face competition from AC Milan who are also keen on the veteran defender.

The 31-year-old has started eight Bundesliga games this season but has lost his place in the Bayern first team and they are happy to let him go if a suitable deal can be struck.

Boateng has racked up 300 appearances for the German giants since arriving from Manchester City in 2011, and now earns around £196,000-a-week.

Reports earlier this month suggested that Bayern are willing to let the defender leave the club for no transfer fee, just so they can relieve themselves of his hefty wages.

Unsurprisingly, the chance to sign a player of his experience and quality for no fee has alerted the attention of some big clubs, with AC Milan and Arsenal showing most interest in bringing him in.

Milan are really struggling this season, currently 10th in Serie A with eight defeats and just seven wins to their name.

They are expecting a busy month in the transfer market with a deal to sign defender Simon Kjaer from Sevilla close to being done, but they still want to add more recruits at the back to reinforce their leaky defence.

Arsenal are also in need of quality at the back, especially with the long-term injuries suffered by Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney, both of whom are currently sidelined.

However, a move is yet to be made as the Gunners do hold some reservations about the 31-year-old’s fitness and are concerned about his lack of playing time.

Bayern Munich interim manager Hansi Flick is open to Boateng staying in Bavaria, saying last month: ‘I get along with him and we talk openly.

‘Jerome has to make the decision about his future because it’s about his career.’

