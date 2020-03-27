above-the-clouds-celebrates-10-years-with-creamy-asics-gel-1090

Brand: Above The Clouds x ASICS

Model: GEL-1090

Key Features: The Above The Clouds x ASICS GEL-1090 features an off-white-colored upper with mesh underlays and branded with translucent tiger stripes. The tiger stripes on the mudguard and heel counter are then done up in ASICS blue, while ASICS and GEL-1090 branding appear in the same shade on the lateral sides of the shoe. The tongues bear “Mind” and “Body” wording, as Above The Clouds branding is noted on the heels.

Release Date: March 28

Price: Approximately $125

Buy: Above The Clouds

Editor’s Notes: Australian retailer Above The Clouds has partnered with ASICS for the first time ever, celebrating its 10th anniversary by working on the GEL-1090. Serving as the first collaboration on the silhouette since its revival last year, the sneaker celebrates ASICS’ “Sound Mind, Sound Body” philosophy.

A nod to the sophistication of ASICS’ performance products, the co-branded GEL-1090 draws from archive ASICS silhouettes and graphic design. The sneaker incorporates both minimal and premium materials, coming together to elevate the resurgent silhouette.

Following an initial release at Above The Clouds on March 28, the collaborative GEL-1090 will be available at select retailers including END., Kith, Dover Street Market, and SNS on April 4.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Highsnobiety Sneakers

