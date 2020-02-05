About 350 U.S. evacuees from China en route to California: Pentagon

about-350-us.-evacuees-from-china-en-route-to-california:-pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – About 350 Americans evacuated from China’s virus-hit Wuhan province are expected to arrive at two U.S. military bases in California on Wednesday, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The U.S. travelers on two U.S. Department of State-chartered flights will land at Travis Air Force Base, before one of the planes continues to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station. Passengers will be quarantined for 14 days as part of U.S. officials’ plan to protect against the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Defense said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens

