Abir Mishti hit-and-miss moments from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, produced by Director's Kut

As seen, Meenakshi was again seen getting insecure with Mishti’s closeness to Abir and plans to separate the duo. Post their separation, the show saw 3 months leap. Abir and Mishti will have a hit and miss moment.

Mishti and Abir’s story leaps. She returns to the country to attend her friend’s marriage. She comes in front of Abir once again. Abir introduces his friend Neha. Abir recalls his old memories with Mishti. Mishti proves that their relationship ended on a bitter note.

Mishti will return and come back to Rajasthan. She will land up at the same café wherein Abir and Kunal would have ordered Khichadi. The two would be near each other but would not come face to face. Later, Mishti will eat their Khichadi and keep a secret note near the half plate.

Meenakshi dumps Mishti’s painting. Abir gets the painting and saves it. He gets it back to his room. He doesn’t want to sacrifice his love signs. Parul feels Meenakshi has done wrong to snatch Abir’s love. She asks Meenakshi to realize her mistake. Parul tells Meenakshi that Abir has already lost Mehul by knowing his truth, Abir needed Mishti at this time. She asks Meenakshi how could she not let Abir live happily with Mishti.