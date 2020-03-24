Abhishek Bachchan Vs Vicky Kaushal Vs Ayushmann Khurrana: Who Rules The Style Quotient?

Abhishek Bachchan is the most loved actor in Bollywood. He has given several hit films and he is famous for his roles in Bollywood. He looks handsome and people go gaga over him for her killer looks. He is seen wearing suits most of the time and looks stunning in it. He was seen wearing a white hoodie and was looking awesome in it.

Vicky Kaushal is the most handsome guy in Bollywood. He has won several awards for his work and he looks dashing in all his outfits. He has a huge fan following and people shower their love on him and follow him for his amazing fashion style. Vicky looks handsome and dashing in traditional as well western and slays the Bollywood with his stunning looks. Vicky is the king of expressions and gives killer expressions and takes our heart away.

Ayushmann Khurrana is loved by millions of people and he has played several types of roles in his movies and he is the real inspiration for all the people out there. He is a singer too and mesmerized everyone with his melodious voice. He looks stunning and he is seen wearing casuals and formals most of the times and he looks mindblowing in all outfits.

Who rules the style quotient – Abhishek Bachchan Or Vicky Kaushal Or Ayushmann Khurrana?

