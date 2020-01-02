abhishek-bachchan-looks-intimidating-as-he-shushes-viewers-in-first-look-poster-of-ajay-devgn-produced-the-big-bull

Abhishek Bachchan’s first look in and as The Big Bull has been unveiled. The poster shows the silhouette of a bespectacled Bachchan shushing his audience with a finger on his lips. Despite the poster being a silhouette, Bachchan looks formidable and intimidating.

Check out the poster here

The movie is reportedly based on real events of the financial market during 1990 and 2000, involving Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. According to Times of India, Ileana D’Cruz is the female lead but is not paired opposite Abhishek.

Kookie Gulati is directing the film, with Ajay Devgn attached to produce. Kookie had helmed the Vivek Oberoi-starrer Prince, and has served as the associate director on films like Ishq Vishk and Fida.

Abhishek and Ajay previously featured together in Bol Bachchan (2012), directed by Rohit Shetty.

Apart from Ajay Devgn Films, the movie is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Anand Pandit.

The Big Bull marks the acting debut of model Lekha Prajapati. Taking to Twitter, she thanked Gulati for giving her the opportunity.

Taking my first step into Hindi Film Industry! I entered Mumbai with a Dream in my eyes, and today is the day when I see it literally happening!#bollywooddebut @juniorbachchan @kookievgulati @ajaydevgn@kookievgulati Sir Thank you for believing in me ❤️ @shrutimahajancasting pic.twitter.com/kavGOQItL8 — Lekha Prajapati (@LekhaPrajapati) September 16, 2019

The film went on floors in September 2019.

Hansal Mehta is also developing a web series based on the same concept, titled The Scam.

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s new film Ludo, with Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akin to Basu’s hit 2007 film, Life In A… Metro, the slice-of-life film will have intersecting stories at its core.

The actor will also make his digital debut with the sequel to Amazon Prime Video India Original show Breathe. The series is directed by Mayank Sharma.

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 13: 01: 34 IST