abhijeet-sawant,-qazi-touqeer-and-more-popular-reality-show-stars-who-are-now-forgotten

Indian Reality TV shows have carved out a special place for themselves and so most of them are aired during primetime slots or on weekends so that the viewer’s count is high. Well, the Indian television industry, as well as Bollywood, has found some gems through such reality shows. But not all have made it big, rather some of the winners have faded into the oblivion. Here are a few of them:

Abhijeet Sawant: The Indian Idol season 1 winner released his first album Aap Ka Abhijeet which was a hit and got some assignments as a playback singer in Bollywood. Sadly, he didn’t make it as big as expected.

Qazi Touqeer: Qazi won the singing reality show Fame Gurukul. He collaborated with fellow contestant Ruprekha Banerjee and the duo released their first album in 2005, after which Qazi was nowhere to be seen. Similar is the case with Ruprekha.

Ashutosh Kaushik: Kaushik was the winner of Roadies season 5 and Bigg Boss season 2. He did try his luck with films but he didn’t succeed as he did in the reality shows and is almost forgotten as he is nowhere to be seen.

Parul Shahi: The first woman to win Roadies was Parul. She made women proud by winning the physically demanding reality show by defeating the men in the competition. However, after that, she was never seen in any entertainment show or media.

Rahul Roy: He made a successful debut in Bollywood with the hit movie Aashiqui but he couldn’t make his mark. He went on to win the first season of Bigg Boss but couldn’t reestablish himself and is as good as forgotten.

