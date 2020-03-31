abhay-deol-lashes-out-at-‘self-absorbed’-people-who-don’t-care-beyond-getting-a-perfect-selfie

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 19: 18 [IST]

The Coronavirus pandemic has not only taken a serious toll on the health of thousands of people across the globe, but is also having significant economic impact, particularly on daily wage workers. Abhay Deol, infuriated with the ‘privileged’ class of people, who aren’t thinking beyond how to get the perfect selfie at this point, lashed out at them in an Instagram post. Sharing a selfie of himself, Abhay ranted about how certain people are obsessing over things that don’t matter while we go through the crisis caused by Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). He captioned his post, “My biggest issue currently, ‘how do I take that perfect selfie with my bloody hair out of shape. Why are the salons closed!?’ Countless Indians’ issues currently, ‘how am I to get home without transport? How am I to earn a daily wage today? Will I have proper gear to treat patients today? Will I make it through these 3 weeks? What of the unaccounted/undocumented poor?’ #privileged #selfabsorbed #ignorant #apathetic.” He added, “Sorry, been wanting to scream these words to a few people I know! Hope all of you are safe and with family,” (sic). In a previous Instagram post, Abhay had written that only the privileged few can practice social distancing as millions have to get out there to earn a daily wage. This post was before the nationwide 21-day lockdown was issued by the central government. He had shared a selfie and captioned his post, “#socialdistancing. Stay put in one place if you can. Thank your lucky stars for the privilege to be able to do so. Pray for those who have to get out there and earn a daily wage to make ends meet. #weshallovercome,” (sic). ALSO READ: Coronavirus Lockdown: Kareena Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Channel Their Inner Foodie! ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Pleads People To Follow Lockdown; Says It’s Not The Time To Be Irresponsible