abandoned-foetus-found-in-garbage-on-train-in-mumbai:-police

Mumbai:

A case was filed against an unidentified woman after a five-month-old foetus was found in a trash box on a train at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai, the police said.

The foetus was found on Wednesday evening, said senior inspector Sushil Kamble of the Tilak Nagar police station.

“We are going to send samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory for a DNA test. We have registered an FIR under IPC section 318 (secretly disposing of dead body of a child) against the unidentified woman,” he added.

According to the doctors, the foetus was dumped at least three days ago, going by the stage of its decomposition.