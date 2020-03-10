ab-de-villier’s-return-might-“upset-several-players”-in-contention-for-t20-world-cup-squad,-says-jonty-rhodes

AB De Villiers has said that he would be happy to come out of international retirement. © AFP

Former South Africa cricketer Jhonty Rhodes has said that as the team should pick AB de Villiers if that increases Proteas’ likelihood of winning the upcoming T20 World Cup, it will not be a straightforward call to create. AB De Villiers has said he would be pleased to emerge from international retirement at the T20 World Cup, that is slated to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 this season. South Africa coach Mark Boucher later said that de Villiers should make a decision by the end of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).Rhodes said that while he is excited by the possibility of de Villiers returning, it might leave a few of the current players unhappy as it could mean benching a player who is currently a frontrunner to make it to the World T20 squad.”I think it’s interesting because it’s a tough call,” Rhodes told ESPNcricinfo.”You want your best team to play… It’s also tough on the guys who then miss out. You know AB is an extremely special player, so do you set a precedent for a guy like AB de Villiers if he is not playing for South Africa… I mean why are you selecting him?”I suppose many people will watch how he performs in the IPL, but watching him in the Big Bash League just, he’s such a class player; I’m a big fan of AB de Villiers. But I’m just not sure of the precedent. If you need to win a T20 World Cup, you should do anything to win it. You’re not breaking any rules, you are setting a slight precedent and you are going to be upsetting a few players who are going to miss out.”It’s difficult to say because I’m not somebody who is missing out, I’m also not from the administration to set this type of a precedent… I don’t have to make that call. But it’ll be great to see AB de Villiers play at a World Cup again for us,” Rhodes said.