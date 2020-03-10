ab-de-villier’s-return-might-“upset-several-players”-in-contention-for-t20-world-cup-squad,-says-jhonty-rhodes

AB De Villiers has said he would be pleased to emerge from international retirement. © AFP

Former South Africa cricketer Jhonty Rhodes has said that as the team should pick AB de Villiers if that increases Proteas’ likelihood of winning the upcoming T20 World Cup, it will not be a straightforward call to create. AB De Villiers has said he would be pleased to emerge from international retirement at the T20 World Cup, that is slated to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15 this season. South Africa coach Mark Boucher later said that de Villiers should decide by the finish of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).Rhodes said that while he could be excited by the chance of de Villiers returning, it could leave a few of the current players unhappy since it could mean benching a new player who’s currently a frontrunner to get to the planet T20 squad.”I believe it’s interesting because it is a tough call,” Rhodes told ESPNcricinfo.”You need your very best team to play… It is also tough on the people who then lose out. You understand AB is an extremely special player, so can you set a precedent for a man like AB de Villiers if he could be not playing for South Africa… After all why are you currently selecting him?”Perhaps many people will watch how he performs in the IPL, but watching him in the Big Bash League just, he’s this type of class player; I’m a large fan of AB de Villiers. But I’m not certain of the precedent. If you need to win a T20 World Cup, you need to do anything to win it. You are not breaking any rules, you’re setting hook precedent and you also will be upsetting several players that are going to lose out.”It’s difficult to state because I’m not someone who is really missing out, I’m also not from the administration to create this type of a precedent… I need not make that call. But it will likely be great to see AB de Villiers play at a global Cup again for all of us,” Rhodes said.