Aashika Bhatia ROMANCES with boyfriend Roshan

Aashika Bhatia the popular TikTok celebrity and influencer is in a romantic mood with boyfriend Roshan as they dance on their new musical number.

It’s a cute scene the way Roshan puts the ‘kaala teeka’ on Aashika and wishes that she keeps away from evil eyes, and keeps shining as always.

The song ‘Nazar lag jaye na tujhko’ is one cute rendition and the love of Roshan and Aashika makes it all the more beautiful to watch.

Check out the video right here.

Aww!!

Such a cute couple and we love the way they shower love!!

