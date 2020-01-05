aaron-wilbraham-emulates-cup-great-stanley-matthews-as-rochdale-forward-becomes-competition’s-oldest-scorer

A few years ago, Aaron Wilbraham was jokingly nicknamed “Wilbrahimovic”. On Saturday, the footballing great he emulated was not Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but Stanley Matthews.

When the 40-year-old forward struck Rochdale’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle, earning the League One club a lucrative replay, he joined “the Wizard of the Dribble” in the select band of footballers to score in four decades.

Wilbraham’s first goal came in 1998 against the club he supports, Manchester City. His latest came against Newcastle, for whom he has long harboured a soft spot. “I keep having these moments,” he said. “And I just want to keep it going.”

Wilbraham was already the oldest player to appear in the top three divisions this season and became the oldest to score for a Football League club in the FA Cup since Jamie Cureton in 2015. He is older than Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard and Ronaldinho.

“The boys call me Peter Pan,” he said. “I like being the father of the team. I am the same age as some of their mums and dads.” Indeed, the precocious Luke Matheson, who set up Rochdale’s equaliser, is only three years older than Wilbraham’s daughter, who turns 14 on Monday and who missed her father’s historic feat because she was playing in a netball tournament.

Wilbraham finds a way of both relating to the younger generation and imposing his tastes upon them. “I can fit in with the cool kids,” he said. “I’m the DJ in the dressing room at the moment, so they have to put up with my tunes, no matter what,” he said. “It was a bit of a Drake mix before the game, a bit of hip hop and R&B, then afterwards I always throw my Eighties playlist on if we win. So then they have to suffer that after the game, only if we get a win. Then the kit man and all the staff start coming in.” He spent Saturday evening at a house party. “A chilled one, to be fair.”