aaron-wilbraham-emulates-cup-great-stanley-matthews-as-rochdale-forward-becomes-competition’s-oldest-scorer

A few years ago, Aaron Wilbraham was jokingly nicknamed “Wilbrahimovic”. On Saturday, the footballing great he emulated was not Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but Stanley Matthews.
When the 40-year-old forward struck Rochdale’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle, earning the League One club a lucrative replay, he joined “the Wizard of the Dribble” in the select band of footballers to score in four decades.
Wilbraham’s first goal came in 1998 against the club he supports, Manchester City. His latest came against Newcastle, for whom he has long harboured a soft spot. “I keep having these moments,” he said. “And I just want to keep it going.”
Wilbraham was already the oldest player to appear in the top three divisions this season and became the oldest to score for a Football League club in the FA Cup since Jamie Cureton in 2015. He is older than Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard and Ronaldinho.
“The boys call me Peter Pan,” he said. “I like being the father of the team. I am the same age as some of their mums and dads.” Indeed, the precocious Luke Matheson, who set up Rochdale’s equaliser, is only three years older than Wilbraham’s daughter, who turns 14 on Monday and who missed her father’s historic feat because she was playing in a netball tournament.
Wilbraham finds a way of both relating to the younger generation and imposing his tastes upon them. “I can fit in with the cool kids,” he said. “I’m the DJ in the dressing room at the moment, so they have to put up with my tunes, no matter what,” he said. “It was a bit of a Drake mix before the game, a bit of hip hop and R&B, then afterwards I always throw my Eighties playlist on if we win. So then they have to suffer that after the game, only if we get a win. Then the kit man and all the staff start coming in.” He spent Saturday evening at a house party. “A chilled one, to be fair.”
He is delivering career highlights at an age when others have retired. At 38, he scored an 88th-minute winner on the final day of the season to keep Bolton in the Championship. “That was massive,” he said. He is approaching 150 career goals and if he has not outscored some of his peers, he has outlasted them.
Wilbraham’s contemporary is his manager rather than his team-mates. “Aaron will play for as long as he wants,” said Brian Barry-Murphy, who is only a year older than his striker. “He trains like a maniac. He is fitness obsessed. Our young players idolise him.”
That fitness is a reason why his career has already lasted five years longer than he had planned. “My target was 35 to start with,” he added. “Then it was 38 because I made my debut at 18 and that was 20 years. Then when I reached 38, I changed it to 40 and now the boys are telling me: ‘Surely you can make 42.’”
The sadness is that his mother will not be around to see it. She died last month. “She was my biggest fan,” he said. “I never had my dad around when I was younger so she was the only one. She drove me everywhere in a little brown Fiesta, with about £2.50 petrol money in to make training.”
Wilbraham dedicated his Boxing Day brace against Fleetwood to his mother. “I took my top off to reveal a picture of her, so for me to be able to keep giving her these tributes and give the family a lift is massive,” he said.
Without her, his father-in-law was at Spotland to see him upstage a £40 million forward, in Newcastle’s Joelinton, and to do something even the great Zlatan has not. Having re-signed for AC Milan, the Swede could also score in four decades. But if he does, Ibrahimovic would be copying Wilbrahimovic.