aaron-paul-wanted-to-play-kurt-cobain-in-a-nirvana-biopic

From Breaking Bad to Westworld, Aaron Paul has taken on many great roles in his acting career, but playing Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain seems to be the one dream role that got away. Back in 2013, Paul memorably portrayed parodist “Weird” Al Yankovic in the Funny or Die mock trailer for the fictional biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. An exaggerated dramatization of Yankovic’s life, Paul’s depiction of the “Eat It” singer has him struggling with alcoholism and even going to prison.

Looking back upon the Funny or Die video in a recent interview with NME, Aaron Paul was asked if there were any other famous musicians he’d like to portray if given the opportunity, and the Westworld star says he’s spent a lot of time thinking about playing the legendary Nirvana frontman. From the interview:

“When I first moved to LA, I thought quite a bit about Kurt Cobain and what happened and I just love Nirvana – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was one of the first records I bought with my own money, so I’ve thought that could be interesting [to play Cobain].”

It’s not too late for Aaron Paul to get his dream of playing Cobain in one way or another. Critics of the idea may point to Paul’s age as an obstacle, as the 40-year-old actor is now 13 years older than Cobain was when the Nirvana singer passed away. Still, let’s not forget Paul reprised the role of teenager Jesse Pinkman in last year’s Breaking Bad sequel movie, El Camino, with one character literally referring to him as a “teenage retiree.” If Paul can play a teenager at 40 years old, then why couldn’t he play a 27-year-old rock star as well?

While it seems nearly every major musician from years past has had a biopic or two made about their lives and careers, this has yet to happen for Cobain. The 2005 movie Last Days by Gus Van Sant follows the final days of a musician’s life, and although it’s loosely based on what happened to Cobain, it follows an original character and story. Cobain’s widow Courtney Love later tried to shop the Cobain biography Heavier than Heaven to Hollywood studios to develop a Cobain biopic, but the project apparently never made traction. There have been many documentaries released about Cobain’s life, however, including the 2015 movie Soaked in Bleach which delves into the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

We may or may not ever see Aaron Paul playing Kurt Cobain some day, but you can still catch him in the hit HBO series Westworld. You can find more of his recent work on Netflix in BoJack Horseman and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. If you haven’t seen Paul nailing it as “Weird” Al Yankovic in the Funny or Die parody, you can check that out below as well. Regardless of the role, one thing that’s for sure is that Paul always entertains. This news comes to us from NME.