a$ap-rocky-designed-the-weeknd’s-new-‘after-hours’-merch

The Weeknd has released a new selection of merchandise in support of his recent album, After Hours. Leading the new assortment are graphic T-shirts designed by A$AP Rocky in conjunction with AWGE.

The black tops feature After Hours-specific artwork screen printed on the front and back. We see three designs total, in addition to an After Hours pass that comes with priority venue entry to The Weeknd’s After Hours North American tour shows.

Retailing for $44 a piece, the A$AP Rocky-designed T-shirts come with a digital version of After Hours that will be delivered via email upon purchase.

Alongside Rocky’s designs, The Weeknd has also partnered with Rhuigi Villasenor, design director of Rhude, for a complementary selection of After Hours merch. You can purchase styles from the collection by following the link below.

