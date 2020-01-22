aap-releases-list-of-39-star-campaigners-for-delhi-elections

Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination papers from New Delhi constituency on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

With the Delhi assembly polls inching closer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released a list of 39-star campaigners with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s name featuring on the top of the list.

The list, which was submitted to the Delhi Chief Election Officer on Monday, has names of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab state head Bhagwant Mann, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta.

Cabinet Ministers Rajendra Pal Gautam, Satyendra Jain, Imran Hussain and Kailash Gahlot will also campaign in different parts of the national capital.

Sitting MLAs like Rakhi Birla, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Jarnail Singh, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharti and Amanatullah Khan are also part of the star campaigner list.

According to the list, music composer Vishal Dadlani will also campaign for the AAP.

AAP chief Mr Kejriwal had filed his nomination papers from New Delhi constituency on Tuesday.

The ruling AAP has declared names of all 70 candidates for Delhi assembly polls. Mr Kejriwal has won twice in the past from New Delhi constituency.

AAP had won a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 of 70 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.