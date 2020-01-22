aap-mundka-candidates-dharampal-lakra-declares-assets-worth-rs-292-crore

Delhi Polls: The movable assets of Mr Lakra amount to over Rs 3.24 crore.

New Delhi:

Several leader from the Aam Aadmi Party figure in the list of the richest candidates contesting next month’s Delhi assembly election. The richest candidates, according to poll affidavits, is AAP’s Mundka nominee Dharampal Lakra, who declared assets worth Rs 292 crore.

Other candidates in the list are AAP’s incumbent MLA from RK Puram Pramila Tokas, who will again contest from the same seat, with declared assets of Rs 80 crore.

AAP’s Hari Nagar candidate Rajkumari Dhillon’s declared assets are worth over Rs 51 crore.

Dhanwati Chandela, AAP candidate from Rajouri Garden, also has declared assets of close to Rs 55 crore.

The movable assets of Mr Lakra amount to over Rs 3.24 crore. His immovable assets are worth Rs 243 crore and his wife’s Rs 45 crore, taking the total worth of the assets to Rs 292 crore.

Mr Chandela has movable assets worth over Rs 1.76 crore, while her husband’s assets amount to Rs 2.04 crore.

The candidate has declared immovable assets worth Rs 2.5 crore while her husband owns Rs 50.60 crore worth of immovable assets. The husband and wife have said they are ”agriculturists”.

She owns gold worth Rs 1.64 crore, as part of her movable assets, while her husband owns bullion worth Rs 74.60 lakh.

AAP’s Hari Nagar candidate Ms Dhillon has declared movable assets worth over Rs 1.12 crore while her husband owns assets worth Rs 25.67 crore and gold worth over Rs 33 lakh together.

Ms Dhillon owns immovable assets worth Rs 4.8 crore while husband has Rs 16.48 crore.

The husband has tax liabilities amounting to over Rs 52 lakh.

Ms Tokas, contesting from RK Puram, has declared movable assets worth more than Rs 2.32 crore. Her spouse has movable assets worth Rs 13.80 crore.

She owns properties worth Rs 23.52 crore while her husband has assets worth Rs 41.17 crore. Ms Tokas has liabilities worth Rs 4.10 crore and her husband has worth over Rs 7.64 crore.