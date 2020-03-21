Aani Kay Hava returns for its second season on MX Player

Marriage is full of surprises because no matter what you do or how long you’ve known each other, you can never entirely know a person. There will always be a hidden desire, an unknown fear or an unfulfilled wish that you may not know about your beloved. But the best marriages are like Jui and Saket’s – that is layered with trust, love and a little madness. MX Player brings viewers the much-awaited Season 2 of Aani Kay Hava that explores what comes next in the life of this married couple, after theirmagical firsts.

With the precautionary measures to stay in and stay safe, we find a lot more time at home with our loved ones and this heartwarming slice of life drama is sure to keep you entertained this week. Directed by Varun Narvekar, the 6 episodic Marathi web series will see Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat reprise their role as Jui and Saket. As their marriage grows older,Jui and Saket’s bond strengthens with the introduction of new things in their life.

Elaborating on the same, Priya Bapat said, “Jui and Saket are like any other married couple and the instances that are brought alive in the episodes are sure to have happened with you at some point in your relationship.”

Umesh Kamat added saying, “It took Priya and me 7 years to reunite on screen again with S1 and I’m so happy to have S2 return again so soon. These characters are close to our hearts and their innocence is sure to touch your heart, as it did mine.”

Director Varun Narvekar concluded saying, “Being married means a lifetime of adventure and we’ve tried to bring alive the small highs of life with Jui and Saket’s relationship. I believe happiness is found in the day to day moments and this series highlights exactly that.”

The series is exclusively live now on MX Player, binge watch all episodes for FREE