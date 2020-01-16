aamir-khan’s-daughter-ira-khan-opens-up-about-boyfriend-mishaal-kirpalani

Aamir Khan and daughter Ira Khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has never shied away from opening about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani. In a recent interview, she has reiterated that she does not intend to hide anything.

When asked about how is she frank about her relationship in an era where everyone makes sure things are kept under wrap, Ira told IANS, “I wasn’t trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can. And that is what I felt like posting and so I posted it.”

“It depends on the kind of person you are. If you feel like being open about it, you should be open about it, and if you don’t, then don’t. I was not trying to be open, but I was also not trying to hide anything,” added Ira.

Last year, Ira celebrated two years of togetherness with Mishaal by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

Ira is Aamir’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. She stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, “Euripides’ Medea”. The play was an adaptation of Euripides’ Greek tragedy “Medea”, and stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.