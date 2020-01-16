aamir-khan’s-daughter-ira-finally-opens-up-on-her-love-life-with-mishaal-kirpalani

There are reports that the heart of Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is with Mishaal Kirpalani and she is dating him. The special thing is that these reports have been given air by Aamir Khan’s daughter herself. Ira Khan often shares her casual Photos on Instagram with Mishaal , which makes it clear that Ira Khan is hooked on Mishaal. However, till now the actress herself has neither denied these reports nor openly accepted them. But now for the first time, the actress has given a statement about the news of her dating Mishaal and her love life. The daughter of Aamir Khan had created a stir in social media last year by sharing a photo of her with Mishaal Kirpalani. Talking on this, Ira Khan said, ‘I did not want to open up about this. I was only posting what I wanted to post. I try to keep my Instagram page as real as I am. I felt like posting, that’s why I posted. ‘

But what does she think when she comes out openly about her relationship? So on this, Ira Khan said, ‘It depends on you how a person you are. If you want to tell this openly, then tell me, if you do not want to tell about yourself, then do not tell. I neither try to open nor try to hide anything. ‘

See photos of Michelle and Ira Khan



Actually, last year when a fan asked Ira Khan if she was dating someone, in response, Aamir Khan’s daughter tagged Mishaal Kirpalani while sharing a photo.