aamir-ali-sanjeeda-shaikh-headed-for-separation-after-8-years-of-marriage?-actor-reacts

Looks like another telly town couple’s relationship has fallen apart. If reports are to be believed, famous and adorable couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are having troubles in their marriage and are contemplating divorce.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda ShaikhInstagram

Rumour has it that Aamir and Sanjeeda are not even staying together. “Yeah, Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since some time. They are having issues,” a source told SpotboyE.com

When Aamir was contacted for confirmation, the actor had a rather strange reply. Without denying or agreeing to it, he simply said: “I don’t know what you are talking about!”

Surprisingly, just a few months ago on Aamir’s birthday, Sanjeeda had shared a selfie with him on Instagram with a lovely message, “@aamirali my wish for you is that you continue to love life and never stop dreaming ..i love u ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️❤️”

On December 20, 2019, Aamir had shared a video of romantic clicks of the couple to wish Sanjeeda on her birthday. The actress had, however, simply replied to it with, “Thanks Ali.”

The source further said that one should not believe everything posted on social media. “The problems are at an initial stage, and they have been piling up over time. Also, life on social media is far from reality,” added the source.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda ShaikhInstagram

Aamir and Sanjeeda got married in March 2012 after seven years of courtship. No doubt, they had set serious relationship goals for their fans. The couple also participated in Nach Baliye 3 and had emerged as winners.

Although we hope that it’s just a lovers’ tiff and Aamir and Sanjeeda will get back together, unfortunately, many TV celebrities have parted ways, the latest couple being Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat. The popular TV couple got separated last year after seven years of marriage.