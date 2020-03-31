aaditi-pohankar-on-praises-for-netflix-show-‘she’,-‘i-feel-empowered-as-an-actor’

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 12: 08 [IST]

Aaditi Pohankar last seen in, She, reveals she has been receiving congratulatory messages from people across the world after watching her Netflix original series. During an interaction with PTI, she also said after the praises, she feels encouraged to do more work going forward. Co-written and created by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, She features Aaditi in the leading role as, Bhumika Pardesi, a constable in Mumbai police force. The show also stars Vijay Varma, who gained a lot of praises for his performance as a gangster. Aaditi said Bhumika's character had an inspiring journey, and it gave her strength as an actor to demand for a script before agreeing to work. "When I was shooting for the series, it was another feeling of achievement because the script was giving me the power and that resonated with the audience. Today, when I relive my times as Bhumika, it gives me so much inspiration to work more and more," "I feel so empowered as an actor today. I'm enjoying this completely without thinking what will happen next," she added. Aaditi reportedly met Imtiaz Ali at the screening of his film Laila Majnu and asked him to take a look at her showreel. Earlier she was seen in the Marathi blockbuster Lai Bhaari, alongside Riteish Deshmukh. Talking about the journey that started two years ago, Aaditi said, after watching her showreel Imtiaz, called her for a meeting where to her surprise, designer Aki Narula was also present. "He started narrating the script but said this isn't the kind of part I'd do, as I'm more on the rom-com side. He said the part is of an unattractive girl. But the second he started to speak about Bhumika, I could feel certain connection with the character." Talking about her plans after the Netflix show, Aaditi revealed several big producers have got in touch with her. "I'm surprised that compliments are coming my way from across the world, from Los Angeles to South Africa… I can see myself doing commercial cinema. It should not be that because I am a performer, I get similar kind of roles. I'd like to dabble in both. I should, I can," she added.