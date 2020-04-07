aa20:-allu-arjun’s-next-is-titled-pushpa-for-this-reason?

|

Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 16: 07 [IST]

Last week, we had told you that the makers of Allu Arjun’s next will be announcing the title and revealing the first look poster of their film on the actor’s birthday, which happens to be on April 8. While we can’t wait for the official announcement, reports are already doing the rounds that Allu Arjun’s film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, has been titled Pushpa. According to a report in cinejosh.com, Allu Arjun’s character in the film is named Pushpak Narayan and he is fondly called Pushpa by his loved ones. Because of this very reason, the movie has also been titled Pushpa. Yes, we know it’s not a very appealing title but it totally makes sense, right? Especially, if the film majorly revolves around the male lead character. Initially, it was being said that Allu Arjun and Rashmika starrer was titled Seshachalam. However, the makers soon clarified and revealed that they haven’t finalized any name for their film yet. Also, superstar Mahesh Babu was supposed to do the film originally, but the actor backed off from the project due to creative differences with the makers. And that’s how the Vedam actor landed the offer. Touted to be a full-blown action-entertainer, Pushpa is being helmed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Since the entire country is currently under lockdown, the shooting of the movie will only begin once the Corona situation subsides. Set in the backdrop of Seshachalam forest, Sukumar’s directorial venture is about a lorry driver who smuggles red sanders. Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika, AA20 also features Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj and Jagapati Babu in important roles. ASLO READ Official Title Of Allu Arjun’s Next To Be Announced On Stylish Star’s Birthday