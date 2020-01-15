a-whatsapp-bug-is-giving-people-a-glimpse-of-the-much-anticipated-‘dark-mode’

WhatsApp fans are eagerly awaiting a new feature called ‘dark mode’.

Now a glitch in the world’s most popular messaging app is letting them get a sense of how this upcoming function will brighten their lives.

This ominous-sounding feature will turn the app’s background black, potentially alleviating eye strain and slowing the drain of your phone battery.

But despite long-standing rumours about the introduction of dark mode, it has not yet materialised.

Some fans are now reporting seeing elements of dark mode thanks to a bug which is removing the brightness from some aspects of the app’s display.

The glitch is rumoured to affect both iOS and Android. Some people claim to have seen dark ‘bars’ in chat displays, whilst others suggest dark mode is enabled temporarily when they send a YouTube link.

WhatsApp for Android has some bugs that show the dark theme.

WhatsApp for Android has some bugs that show the dark theme.

It seems that WhatsApp for iOS has a similar issue that shows dark colors for certain UI elements.

A lot of people spend an awful lot of time using WhatsApp, so it’s no surprise that small bugs start to annoy them.

In December, some users found a slight glitch on its splash screen.

It was a little thing, but it irritated some and made others think their phone was broken.

‘I thought my display was faulty,’ one person wrote on Twitter.

‘I first thought it was a bug in my Android user interface,’ another opined.

You can see the problem in a tweet below by the WhatsApp blog WABetaInfo.

The Splash Screen has a weird line (left size of the WhatsApp logo).

It’s almost invisible but if you zoom in you can notice the line. I’ve edited the screenshot, so you can see it better.

What’s it? So many beta updates for the Splash Screen, and WhatsApp has never noticed it?🙄 pic.twitter.com/0jUZXcXriA — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 22, 2019

WhatsApp has fixed this niggling bug in the latest beta version of its Android software, which means a fix for iOS can’t be far behind.

Once beta testers have tried out the update, it will be released to the general public.

But some users have claimed it’s created a very weird effect and displaced the WhatsApp icon from its rightful place in the centre of the splash screen.

One WhatsApp fan posted a tweet of the bizarre problem:

… pic.twitter.com/ahAaITfavE — machete (@nicobriz2) November 26, 2019

The other splash screen drama also came in December when Whatsapp introduced a small ‘From Facebook’ message. .

Those two fateful little words now appear on screen every time you open the app and it irked some people.

‘Seeing “WhatsApp from Facebook” makes me want to delete it,’ one user roared on Twitter.

‘Another added: ‘Gonna delete WhatsApp.

‘Don’t like that ‘from Facebook’ at the bottom when it loads

‘Feels invasive.’

A further unhappy Whatsapper then tweeted: ‘Welp! Since now Instagram and WhatsApp using ‘from Facebook’ as their welcome page, I am considering to delete Instagram and slowly fully moving into Telegram.’

Really want to delete WhatsApp every time I see this 'from Facebook' loading page

A few weeks ago, Facebook announced new corporate branding and said it would start adding the words ‘from Facebook’ to its portfolio of products.

As well as Whatsapp, the phrase is also used for Instagram and Oculus, a company which makes futuristic VR gaming headsets.

In a blog, Facebook wrote: ‘Facebook started as a single app. Now, 15 years later, we offer a suite of products that help people connect to their friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.

‘These apps and technologies have shared infrastructure for years and the teams behind them frequently work together.

‘This is the next step in our effort to be clearer about the products and services from Facebook.

‘The new company branding is designed to help us better represent the diversity of products we build, establish distinction from the Facebook app and communicate our purpose in the world.’