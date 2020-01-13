A vicar who pocketed £60,000 from conducting hundreds of weddings has been defrocked CofE

A vicar who pocketed £60,000 from conducting hundreds of weddings has been defrocked by the Church of England.
Rev Nathan Ntege, 60, stood trial in 2014 over allegations that he was conducting a “matrimonial conveyor belt” of sham weddings, however the case against him collapsed.
The Diocese of Southwark had since launched its own separate investigation into Rev Ntege following a complaint made under its disciplinary rules.
A disciplinary panel found that the vicar pocketed £60,000 in wedding fees for services which should have been paid to the church.
They also concluded he had failed to maintain the marriage records properly at St Jude with St Aidan Church in Thornton Heath, South East London.
The Archdeacon of Croydon, the Venerable Christopher Skilton, first made a complaint in 2017 but there were a series of delays. The vicar kept applying for adjournments, claiming he had a bad back.
However the hearing was finally held in November and now it has been announced that the vicar has been fired and placed on a clergy blacklist for life.
The panel concluded that the vicar “had knowingly engaged in systematic wrongdoing over a period of several years.
“He had wrongfully retained substantial sums of money which he knew should have been remitted to the DBF [Diocesan Board of Finance] and had done so over a sustained period of time.
“Moreover, the respondent had, in the view of the panel, not demonstrated any remorse in relation to his conduct.
“His response to the complaint demonstrated a refusal to accept his wrongdoing and a willingness to make false accusations against others.
“Accordingly the panel ordered that the respondent be removed from office with immediate effect, that he be prohibited for life from the exercise of any of the functions of his orders, and his name be entered on the Archbishops’ List.”
Rev Ntege said in his defence he had not been given training or support in maintaining the church registers.
His previous ministry had been outside the Church of England. He said that he had therefore left the completion of the registers to the parish administrator and was not to blame for the errors.
However the tribunal concluded “the deficiencies were clear even on the briefest perusal of the records.
“Banns were recorded as having been called after the marriages had taken place and details that should have been filled in on the marriage registers had not been filled in.”
It was also noted that the forms had been properly filled in during the earlier part of the vicar’s ministry at St Jude’s.
In 2014, Rev Ntege was accused of allegedly marrying almost 500 couples and faced 14 counts of facilitating a breach of immigration law and one count of fraud.
Ahead of his case being dismissed, prosecutors claimed immigration officials became suspicious of the “inordinate number” of weddings at his parish church, rising from six a year to six a day.
The case at Inner London Crown Court collapsed after the judge accused immigration officers of lying on oath.
However now the church has revealed the results of a new investigation sparked by a complaint by the Archdeacon of Croydon, the Venerable Christopher Skilton.
The report says that Rev Ntege was licensed as priest in charge at St Jude in January 2002 and installed as vicar in February 2007.
Between January 2007 and April 2011 there were 475 weddings at the church – compared to 29 weddings between January 2002 and December 2006.
The fees due to the Diocesan Board of Finance for the 475 weddings should have been £66,912 but “no fees had been remitted to the DBF in this period”, the report said.
The investigators concluded that the vicar must have “retained fees in the order of £60,000” even allowing for some deductions.