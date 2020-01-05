a-touch-of-colour-casts-new-light-on-the-dickensian-lives-of-ordinary-victorians

They look for all the world like stills from the latest film version of a classic Dickens novel. But these remarkable pictures were taken not on a Hollywood set, but 140 years ago on the streets of London, among the Victorian capital’s itinerant workers.

Only now has colour been added to them by a specialist craftsman, with the intention of bringing the images to life for a modern audience.

The photographs of Victorian street life among the poor and low paid were taken during the mid-1870s by the Edinburgh born photographer John Thomson, whose work chronicling ordinary life around him is now regarded as having paved the way for modern photo-journalism.

Thomson teamed up with the radical journalist Adolphe Smith and together they produced a monthly magazine called Street Life In London in which they explored the lives, language and daily habits of London’s street vendors, canal workers, buskers and labourers.

In a sign of how the capital has long been a magnet for migrant workers and their families, one of the most vivid photographs taken by Thomson shows a group of Italian street musicians, who Smith described as “sons of peasants, agricultural labourers, and others who might lead respectable lives in their own country”.

He explained why such people might be drawn to our shores – in language that might be applicable to today’s migrants.