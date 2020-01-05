a-touch-of-colour-casts-new-light-on-the-dickensian-lives-of-ordinary-victorians

They look for all the world like stills from the latest film version of a classic Dickens novel. But these remarkable pictures were taken not on a Hollywood set, but 140 years ago on the streets of London, among the Victorian capital’s itinerant workers.
Only now has colour been added to them by a specialist craftsman, with the intention of bringing the images to life for a modern audience.
The photographs of Victorian street life among the poor and low paid were taken during the mid-1870s by the Edinburgh born photographer John Thomson, whose work chronicling ordinary life around him is now regarded as having paved the way for modern photo-journalism.
Thomson teamed up with the radical journalist Adolphe Smith and together they produced a monthly magazine called Street Life In London in which they explored the lives, language and daily habits of London’s street vendors, canal workers, buskers and labourers.
In a sign of how the capital has long been a magnet for migrant workers and their families, one of the most vivid photographs taken by Thomson shows a group of Italian street musicians, who Smith described as “sons of peasants, agricultural labourers, and others who might lead respectable lives in their own country”.
He explained why such people might be drawn to our shores – in language that might be applicable to today’s migrants.
“They find that a beggar in England is richer than a labourer in Italy,” wrote Smith in his accompaniment to Thomson’s photographs. “The Italian therefore migrates with the knowledge that he may rely on the generosity of the English, and if he only receives as much as many of the English poor, he may hope to save enough to buy himself a farm in his own country.”
Among Thomson and Smith’s subjects was even a street doctor, who dispensed cough lozenges and healing ointments to those who could not afford the services of a qualified medic.
One of the most striking photographs is that of a woman with a babe in arms and an older child surveying the goods being sold by a ‘swag’ man or barrow boy.
The bearded street vendor bemoans the decline in his trade, telling Smith: “There are now too many ‘swags’ and most of them ain’t the gentleman they used to be. I should say there are 1,500 ‘swag’ dealers about London, counting women, boys and girls.”
But the stall’s owner comforts himself with the thought he’ll always find customers among the capital’s women, ever mindful of their appearance, no matter how poor.
“The profits are much lower at present. But bad as times be, it’s wonderful how women will have ornaments. I have had them come with their youngsters without shoes or stockings, and spend money on ear-drops, or a fancy comb for the hair.”
Like Dickens, Thomson and Smith were keenly aware of the dire social conditions in which London’s street workers lived.
Smith wrote of the capital’s watermen – who he called “workers on the silent highway – that “it is difficult for them to secure education for their children, and regular attendance at school would be impossible unless the child left its parents altogether.”
The photographs have been colourised for the modern eye by Tom Marshall, who has also applied a similar treatment to photographs of soldiers in the trenches during the First World War.
Marshall, who spent weeks colourising Thompson’s original black and white photographs, told The Telegraph: “I believe that colourising images can allow a modern audience to engage better with the subject, especially in an age where we see thousands of images on a news feed every day.
“Colour brings out hidden details which are often lost in black and white, and it causes the viewer to pause and look. That’s not to say that the original images are not fascinating in their own right, but I believe that the addition of colour helps to enhance the scene and forces the viewer to spend more time looking into it, and reading the accompanying caption.”