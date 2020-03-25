a-taylor-swift-associate-clapped-back-at-kim-kardashian’s-criticisms-with-a-detailed-response

The feud involving Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian has been reignited in recent days following the leak of the full Swift-Kanye phone call. Kardashian offered a lengthy response to the situation yesterday, and now Swift associate Todrick Hall has shared a detailed rebuttal to Kardashian’s posts.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Hall posted a point-by-point response to Kardashian’s tweets. In response to her claim that Taylor reignited the feud, Hall wrote, “Taylor didn’t [reignite] anything, Kris [Jenner] probably leaked this footage her damn self.” Addressing the nature of the call more generally, Hall wrote, “She was CLEARLY uncomfortable with the situation & after you publicly embarrass someone TWICE on national television, I think these calls should be going through management or some legit form of professional contact.”

Hall also wrote about how the call was recorded, writing, “No one would ever give permission without ever hearing the song. If they had time to shadily record all this footage, they had time to shoot over an email with the finished product for approval once the song was done #standard.”

He continued on that same beat in response to Kardashian noting that Kanye was documenting the creation of the album, like how Swift covered her life in her recent documentary:

“Difference is, Taylor had everyone featured in her documentary sign releases and here’s a crazy concept SHE TOLD THEM THAT THEY WERE BEING FILMED & RECORDED! [PERIOD]. Taylor made a legitimate documentary, not some home videos of her stuttering while asking other celebs with more fans and relevancy to help promote his album. Shouldn’t have needed that trash line about someone who would never sleep with you owing you sex or doing ANYTHING sexual with you.”

Hall concluded, “Do better Kim, it’s not that hard. And if somebody did this to YOUR CHILD, THREE TIMES, I have a feeling you, your family and your team of professional exploiters at E! Would have a very different opinion. Wash your hands everyone, not just for Corona but for filthy dirty shady lying crusty rat-snakes doing shady things out here in these pandemic streets.”

Following the leak, Swift herself offered a brief statement, referring to the call as “the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years.”

