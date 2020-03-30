a-supreme-x-lamborghini-collab-is-rumored-to-drop-this-week

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

According to various leak accounts, we could be seeing a collaborative Lamborghini x Supreme collection drop this week. While no concrete information nor leaked images exist, information indicates it would be a full collection including a work jacket, coveralls, a hockey jersey, T-shirts, a short-sleeved shirt, a beanie, and a skateboard.

Should this rumor prove to be true, images are expected to follow in the next days as the collection is rumored to be released on April 2.

Collection includes Hooded Work Jacket, Coveralls, S/S Shirt, Hockey Jersey, Graphic Tee, Beanie, and a Skateboard. Stay tuned for official images tomorrow. https://t.co/87Nx6Gwji2

— DropsByJay (@DropsByJay) March 30, 2020

Supreme previously dropped a graphic tee featuring a Ferrari GT in 2013, which is now one of the rarest and most-coveted Supreme tees in history. That was not an official collaboration. The rumored Lamborghini collection, on the other hand, is expected to be an official collection and could prove to be just as coveted.

As always, take the rumors with a grain of salt and stay tuned for updates as we get them.

Bean-eating content machine!

Follow

Highsnobiety Music

What To Read Next