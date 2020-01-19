a-suitable-boy:-wake-up-sid-actor-namit-das-to-debut-as-music-composer-with-mira-nair’s-adaptation-of-vikram-seth’s-book

Actor Namit Das, who has featured in films such as Wake Up Sid, Lafangey Parindey and most recently Pataakha, will be making his debut as a music composer with Mira Nair’s upcoming series A Suitable Boy.
Namit, who also stars in the show, has composed three tracks that go with the familial theme of the series. The songs will be used at pivotal points.
Namit Das. Image from Instagram
The 35-year-old has been making independent music with bandmate Anurag Shankar for the past five years and he said the show gave him the opportunity to fulfil a dream of his.
“When I was growing up, music would always be a part of all the activities we did as a family. My father is a singer and I too have trained in classical singing. I love acting but it gets time-consuming to jump from one character to another at times.
“I do make time for my band with Anurag Shanker but this is a different dimension of making music which I am really excited about. Now, with A Suitable Boy, I not only get to act but also explore a dream of mine to create music. The theme of the show is so unique that it was a challenge and I had a ball doing it,” Namit said in a statement.
The actor is playing Haresh in the miniseries, which also features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala and Rasika Duggal.
Adapted by Andrew Davies from Vikram Seth’s novel of same name, the show is described as a panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families.
A Suitable Boy is expected to air in June this year.
Updated Date: Jan 19, 2020 10: 43: 18 IST
