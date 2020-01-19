a-‘striking’-gender-imbalance-still-exists-across-key-sectors-in-ni-workplaces,-says-report







Barriers: Dr Evelyn Collins

Women remain under-represented across a range of key sectors in Northern Ireland, a new report has concluded.

While the proportion of women in top public positions has increased in recent years, there remains a striking imbalance compared to the demographics of the working population.

The details emerged in a briefing paper published by the Assembly.

Who Runs Northern Ireland? A Summary of Statistics Relating to Gender and Power in 2020 includes a gender breakdown of elected representatives, public appointees, judges, those in various positions in the health, education sectors, and in private employment.

Among the working population, there remains a vast gap between the genders in the numbers working part-time, with women making up 82% of that grouping – 1% up on 2014.

In total, around 780,000 of people in Northern Ireland are in employment, 48% of them women. Of the self-employed, 30% are female, an increase of 6% from 2014.

In terms of politics, the number of female MPs in Northern Ireland’s 18 seats dropped from five to four (28% to 22%) in December’s general election.