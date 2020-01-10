A storybook city with oodles of charm and striking landscapes at its feet – an expert guide to Torshavn

Contents
- 1 Why go?
- 2 Cruise port location
- 3 Can I walk to any places of interest?
- 4 Getting around
- 5 What to see and do
- 6 What can I do in four hours or less?
- 7 What can I do in eight hours or less?
- 8 What can I do with a bit longer?
- 9 Eat and drink
- 10 Don’t leave the island without…
- 11 Need to know
Why go?
There’s something a little bit magical about the Faroese capital Torshavn, named after Thor, the Norse god of thunder. A far-flung Nordic city that’s steeped in history, tiny wind-whipped Torshavn (population 21,000) looks set to feature on more cruise itineraries in coming years thanks to a port expansion project.
Cruise port location
Torshavn’s cruise port lies at the southern edge of the compact city centre, which is less than a 10-minute walk away. Few, if any, cruise lines use Torshavn as an embarkation port, due to its isolation. Instead, it’s typically visited on sailings around the Nordic countries.
Can I walk to any places of interest?
From the cruise port you can stroll to almost any site of interest within the capital. Tinganes (the site of Faroese parliament), and Skansin (a 16th-century fort) are both a short walk away, as are numerous cafes, restaurants and shops. It takes around 30 minutes to reach the city’s limits.
Getting around
Toy-sized Torshavn, situated on the isle of Streymoy, is so easily explored on foot that using public transport is largely pointless. Those who want to visit the National Gallery of the Faroe Islands, or the Nordic House – both of which are located near the city limits – and aren’t feeling up to the 30-minute walk, could take a taxi or the free city bus. For adventures further afield, car hire is the best option: although the public transport network of buses, ferries and even helicopters is vast, services are often infrequent, and taking taxis everywhere will prove an expensive endeavour.
What to see and do
From mercurial weather and untamed terrain to eccentric cuisine and curious traditions, almost everything about this isolated archipelago is captivating. While Torshavn, one of the world’s smallest capital cities, is a delight to explore, it’d be a pity not to venture out into the wilds of this Danish territory too.
What can I do in four hours or less?
With central Torshavn right at your feet, there’s plenty to investigate. Viking parliament first met at Tinganes around the year 900CE, making it one of the oldest parliamentary meeting places in the world. You could easily lose an hour here, wandering between the turf-roofed vermilion buildings that jut into the harbour. Part of Reyni, the city’s old town, this small peninsula is backed by narrow cobbled streets flanked with quaint black-tarred timber houses, some of which date back to the 16th century. While it’s easy to explore the area independently, an organised excursion will provide plenty more insight, and almost every cruise line – from Holland America Line and Hurtigruten to Silversea Cruises and Princess Cruises – offers a 2- to 3.5-hour introduction.
Cultural attractions, such as the National Gallery of the Faroe Islands and the National Museum of the Faroe Islands, help first-time visitors delve a little deeper into the Faroese psyche, as does visiting the shops and cafes of pedestrianised Niels Finsens gøta.
When it comes to exploring beyond Torshavn, an official shore excursion is your best bet in terms of both convenience and cost. Enjoy a different perspective of the Faroes with a cruise that traces its sheer, 2,000-foot-tall sea cliffs. The Vestmanna Cruise is bookable through most cruise lines (Silversea, Fred Olsen Cruises, Viking Cruises and more) and allows the chance to observe local birdlife as well as caves and sea stacks. For those keen to get active, Princess, Cruise & Maritime Voyages, and Holland America offer a guided mountain hiking trip on Streymoy, which affords guests panoramic views and a hearty dose of fresh mountain air. Encounter history and a glimpse of rural Faroese life with a tour of Kirkjubøur – a village that’s home to a farmhouse-turned-museum believed to be the oldest still-inhabited wooden house on the planet. Trips to the village are available through Seabourn Cruise Line and Hurtigruten.
What can I do in eight hours or less?
Discover the Faroe Islands’ scenic countryside with a Scenery Of Northern Eysturoy tour, which takes in the beautiful fishing village of Gjógv, meaning ‘gorge’ – famous for its natural harbour and surrounded by towering peaks cloaked in greenery. Beyond Gjógv, daytrippers will also view Slættaratindur, the highest mountain in the Faroe Islands at 2,983-feet tall. The tour, or a variation of it, is bookable through Princess and Seabourn, among others.
What can I do with a bit longer?
Dine at one of the city’s smart restaurants, enjoy a beer at premium craft brewery Mikkeller, and listen to live music at Blábar. Alternatively, enjoy a concert at The Nordic House, or eat Faroese food with locals in their own homes through the local network of heimablídni, meaning ‘home hospitality’.
Eat and drink
Lamb and fish are two of the local specialities, traditionally served fermented, with skerpikjøt (wind-dried mutton) practically the national dish. Rhubarb is one of the only foodstuffs that grows here, and can be found on almost every menu. Make reservations in advance, particularly for high-end dining venues such as Koks.
Don’t leave the island without…
Picking up some wool wares: as an old local saying goes, “wool is Faroese gold”. From hand-knitted jumpers to gloves, hats and everything in between, choices range from fashion-forward local designers (Guðrun & Guðrun and Steinum) to more simple, classical styles (Føroya Heimavirkisfelag).
Need to know
Flight time
Faroese carrier Atlantic Airways is the only airline that flies direct from the UK, operating flights between Edinburgh and Vágar (the only airport in the country) twice a week in summer. The flight time is 1.5 hours. The journey from Vágar Airport to Tórshavn takes 45 minutes by bus or taxi.
Best time to go
Cruise calls largely take place between March and October, when the weather is fairer. Cruise traffic (and overall tourism numbers) peak in the summer months of June, July and August. Be prepared for rain in March, September and October.
Closures
Beware that the Faroese take a very relaxed approach to opening hours. Shops and cafes rarely open before 10am on weekdays, and typically close between 5pm and 6pm, with shorter hours still on Saturdays, and many closures on Sundays. Local museums, meanwhile, keep even leaner hours, typically between 11am and 5pm, reducing to 1-4pm outside of peak season (May to August).