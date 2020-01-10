A storybook city with oodles of charm and striking landscapes at its feet – an expert guide to Torshavn

Why go?

There’s something a little bit magical about the Faroese capital Torshavn, named after Thor, the Norse god of thunder. A far-flung Nordic city that’s steeped in history, tiny wind-whipped Torshavn (population 21,000) looks set to feature on more cruise itineraries in coming years thanks to a port expansion project.

Cruise port location

Torshavn’s cruise port lies at the southern edge of the compact city centre, which is less than a 10-minute walk away. Few, if any, cruise lines use Torshavn as an embarkation port, due to its isolation. Instead, it’s typically visited on sailings around the Nordic countries.

Can I walk to any places of interest?

From the cruise port you can stroll to almost any site of interest within the capital. Tinganes (the site of Faroese parliament), and Skansin (a 16th-century fort) are both a short walk away, as are numerous cafes, restaurants and shops. It takes around 30 minutes to reach the city’s limits.

Getting around

Toy-sized Torshavn, situated on the isle of Streymoy, is so easily explored on foot that using public transport is largely pointless. Those who want to visit the National Gallery of the Faroe Islands, or the Nordic House – both of which are located near the city limits – and aren’t feeling up to the 30-minute walk, could take a taxi or the free city bus. For adventures further afield, car hire is the best option: although the public transport network of buses, ferries and even helicopters is vast, services are often infrequent, and taking taxis everywhere will prove an expensive endeavour.