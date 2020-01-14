a-southie-restaurant-is-one-of-usa-today’s-best-new-restaurants

Since opening in South Boston in February 2019, Fox & the Knife has racked up awards from local and national publications, making it one of the city’s most buzzed-about restaurants — as anyone who has tried to score a last-minute reservation can attest to.

The latest publication to call out chef Karen Akunowicz’s Italian enoteca: USA Today, which recently released its list of the best hotels, restaurants, and attractions of 2020. Within the top 10 restaurants of 2020, Fox & the Knife came in at No. 3, with the publication highlighting a few of its signature dishes, including house-made ricotta, tagliatelle with wild boar bolognese, and diver scallops served with Meyer lemon and buttered pine nuts.

The initial list was determined by a panel of food and travel experts who nominated their 20 favorite U.S. restaurants to open within the past 18 months. USA Today readers were then asked to vote on the list, resulting in the final 10.

New York City’s Michelin-starred Benno snagged the No. 1 spot. Other honorees include The Baker’s Table (No. 4) in Newport, Ky., Elwood Restaurant (No. 7) in Philadelphia, and Bayan Ko (No. 10) in Chicago.

Check out the complete list here.