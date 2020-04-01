a-shutdown-theater-turned-its-parking-lot-into-a-drive-in-and-sold-out-every-movie

EVO Entertainment is practicing strict social distancing rules at its drive-in movie theater in Schertz, Texas.

Robert F Bukaty/AP/Shutterstock

As movie theaters across the country have shut down, one multiplex in Texas has found an inventive way to keep the projector rolling. The EVO Entertainment movie theater in Schertz, Texas, has converted its parking lot into a temporary drive-in theater, reports Forbes. The company painted the exterior wall of the movie theater with high-grain white paint that films can be projected on and they use AM/FM radios to broadcast the sound inside each vehicle. The decision to create a parking lot drive-in has worked like gangbusters. Since opening March 27, every screening has been sold out and all showtimes through April 3 remain booked.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, so we’ve made it our goal to find a way to spread positivity within our community while sharing in the responsibility of social distancing during the crisis,” EVO Entertainment Group CEO Mitchell Roberts said in a statement to Forbes.

The drive-in launched by showing evening screenings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” All screenings are free and spots at the drive-in can be reserved ahead of time. Showtimes begin at dusk and are scheduled so that the film finishes by 10pm local time, which is when a curfew goes into effect for the town.

EVO Entertainment is making money by providing food options from its theater kitchen. Forbes reports: “The cinema has taken significant measures to ensure the health of its patrons. Guests will have the opportunity to order menu items from the theater kitchen via a custom mobile ordering interface that was built specifically for this initiative. All payments are made through the app and no cash is accepted. When orders are ready, an EVO employee equipped with nitrile gloves brings the items to the driver side door.”

The drive-in is planning more showtimes as the turnout as been consistent through the first week. Films that will screen at the drive-in include “Top Gun” and “Grease.” A full list of films and showtimes can be found on the EVO website.

