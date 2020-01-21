a-short-changed-kop-and-goals-aplenty-for-the-holmesdale-‘ultras’:-which-end-does-your-premier-league-prefer?

The Kop. The Stretford End. The Gallowgate End. The Holte End. Tottenham’s brand new, Kop-immitating, single-tiered South Stand. Right across the country, world-renowned stands are common. They also tend to be the favoured ends for a club’s die-hard fans.

In football, the best stands are usually judged by their volume. Think Borussia Dortmund’s wonderful Yellow Wall. The Curva Sud at AC Milan. The Lisbon Lions Stand at Parkhead. Many supporters go to matches genuinely hoping to influence the outcome, because that’s all that fans really want, isn’t it, to feel like they are contributing in some way?

But do the loudest supporters actually change the course of Premier League games? Can drunk men shouting at the top of their voices really alter the powers of some of the best professional footballers in the world?

Well, that isn’t really a question we can answer in any scientific manner, but a cursory (and quite embarrassingly unscientific) glance at where home goals are scored might at least give us the most basic of inclinations as to the effect fans can have.

Everybody seems to hate absolutely every aspect of West Ham’s London Stadium, but the players do appear to at least have a preferred shooting direction. They have scored 65 per cent of their goals this season when attacking the Sir Trevor Brooking Stand which, interestingly, is where the away fans sit. The visiting supporters are having a greater impact on West Ham’s players than their own fans.