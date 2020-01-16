‘a-series-of-unfortunate-events’-prequel-series-reportedly-in-development-at-netflix

All The Wrong Questions Cover

An All The Wrong Questions series is reportedly in development at Paramount for Netflix. The series will serve as a prequel to A Series of Unfortunate Events that has all seasons currently streaming globally.

First up, let’s provide a bit of context. A Series of Unfortunate Events has been one of Netflix’s biggest series to date adapting all of the novels from Daniel Handler who wrote under the pen name of Lemony Snicket.

Three seasons released for the series between 2017 before wrapping up in January 2019 with the release of season 3. The third season wrapped up and as it was adapting the books, it meant there was no room for a fourth season. However, as we speculated there were a few other tales in the universe that were left to be told.

Now, a year later, we’ve got word that a new series is in development at Paramount Television Studios that is set for release on Netflix.

All The Wrong Questions is the prequel novel to the main story arc of A Series of Unfortunate Events.

What we know so far

Here’s how the new show is being described:

Before the Baudelaires became orphans, before he encountered A Series of Unfortunate Events, even before the invention of Netflix, Lemony Snicket was a boy discovering the mysteries of the world. In a fading town, far from anyone he knew or trusted, a young Lemony Snicket began his apprenticeship in an organization nobody knows about. He started by asking questions that shouldn’t have been on his mind.

Daniel Handler, who wrote the original books (under his pen name) will be involved in the project and Barry Sonnenfeld is once again tapped to be involved. Barry was, of course, heavily involved in seasons 1 to 3 of A Series of Unfortunate Events directing many episodes in each season.

Among Barry’s other credits include all three of the Men in Black movies, Wild Wild West and The Addams Family where he served as director. He also was a producer on the original 2004 movie adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events starring Jim Carey.

Whether we’d see the return of Patrick Warburton who played Lemony Snicket in the main series or Will Arnett or Cobie Smulders return for roles is yet to be seen.

Some early signs of a prequel series potentially coming further down the line were the myriad of easter eggs featured in the main series on Netflix.

That’s all we know for now but would you like to see more in the A Series of Unfortunate Events universe? Let us know in the comments.