a-rod-&-j.lo-joined-with-their-children-for-the-epic-tiktok-dance-trend-amid-covid-19-scare

Nowadays, TikTok has become celebrities’ favorite pastime while they are on quarantine. Jennifer Lopez, 50,along with her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44, and his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, have participated in a TikTok dance challenge.

The family was staying safe at home in Miami on March 19! The Tik Tok dance challenge involves shimmying to the chorus of Wiz Khalifa’s 2017 song “Something New,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

It was seen that the whole family was lining up in single file, with A-Rod kicking off the challenge standing in the front . The dance train ends up with JLo, showing off her iconic dance moves. She was looking ageless as always without a drop of makeup on.

JLo captioned the cute clip as’ when the whole fam agrees on a TikTok’. It was shared on Alex’s Instagram.The fans gave many positive comments such as’ Best Family’.

JLo and A-Rod live in Florida. Here no mandatory orders have been issued to quarantine or self-isolate amid the coronavirus outbreak.But a 30-day shutdown of bars, clubs and restaurants was imposed on March 17 . JLo’s son stood in as a server for another adorable TikTok shared on March 17. JLo has become a TikTok queen as of late with four million followers under her belt.

JLo has even created her own challenge, the “#JLoTikTokChallenge,” after her iconic Super Bowl halftime show on Feb-2. She asked her fans to recreate certain parts of her choreography, and the results were great. Now JLo should create a new TikTok challenge: stay at home!