a-review-on-my-block-season-finale-:-meet-you-at-the-crossroads,-what-next?

We all know that life is all about making choices, and all the little ones can lead you down unexpected paths that change your future.There is no idea, if Netflix has renewed the series ON My Block . And also, final installment could easily serve as a series finale.We can sincerely hope that the series will return, so that our core four will get justice.

Like most other relationships, friendships, are complicated. There comes a time when we outgrow some of them, and everyone will face crossroads.

It’s very hard to imagine that core four will never be friends again. We have seen them all grow up together, and their relationship was of the sort of “cradle to the grave.” Many things that they have endured should solidify their bond forever, but if the destiny takes them through different paths, then there is no meaning in their friendship.

Always, Netflix’s On My Block ends up its seasons with crazy cliffhangers. In Season 1, we have seen that a shooting left Ruby unconscious from a gunshot wound and in mortal peril. Later in Season 2, we could see that, all the four heroes were abducted after they had found and laundered the RollerWorld money.

Now, Season 3 has ended up ,leaving us with some questions, but for a first time it seems like a conclusion, not a cliffhanger. We feel like it might be the moment to let this show go.

A fourth season cannot guarantee the chances of every character getting a happy ending , ever since Olivia’s devastating quinceañera. But as of now, at least, some of them have found a better life, so that this ending seems to be somewhat appropriate. Let us wait and watch, what will happen next?