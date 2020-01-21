a-remote-scottish-island-needs-an-archeologist-and-a-marine-ranger-to-do-the-‘job-of-a-lifetime’

Feeling that classic January itch to ditch your job?

If you want to make a dramatic change, the National Trust for Scotland might have the gig for you.

The NTS is looking for an archeologist and a seabird and marine ranger to work on the isolated archipelago of St Kilda, one of the most remote islands in Britain.

The role is a pretty cool one – former St Kilda archaeologist Craig Stanford previously described it as the ‘job of a lifetime’.

The archeologist role will last for 12 months while the seabird and marine ranger position runs from April to mid-November.

Candidates would be expected to ‘conserve the cultural heritage’ of the archipelago and help visitors discover the islands.

Other duties for the archeologist would include undertaking artefact analysis and assisting with guided walks.

The ranger will monitor the population and breeding patterns of seabirds on St Kilda and record marine sightings in the surrounding waters.

So it is challenging work, but ideal for anyone tired of their office and in need of time in nature.

St Kilda attracts around 5,000 visitors a year, with conservationists making a temporary home on the island.

The last permanent resident was evacuated 90 years ago as living conditions became too tough. The temporary population usually sits at around 30 to 40 people.

NTS staff have typically stayed in the old manse on the island, which is fitted with phone lines and an internet connection with microwave links used as a last resort to communicate with the outside world.

Food is usually delivered by MOD helicopter from a shop at Benbecula with staff usually ordering three weeks of supplies at a time.

If you fancy applying for the role, you can find out more through the NTS website.

