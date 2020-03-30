a-remastered-‘call-of-duty:-modern-warfare-2’-campaign-is-apparently-coming-on-tuesday

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is arguably when the well-known shooter franchise was at its peak in popularity. The buildup to the game was immense, and it got first trailer rights at Xbox’s E3 event in 2009. Thousands lined up to play the game at midnight. It was a global phenomenon and the point where Call of Duty became bigger than just a video game.

As time has gone on many people have moved on to other shooters and Modern Warfare 2 has become video game history. But the game’s pull has continued in a number of ways. The first Modern Warfare, Call of Duty 4, got a remake back in 2016 and when the series was rebooted it was given the name of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

It’s been a big 12 months for the franchise. The 2019 release of Modern Warfare was one of the most successful iterations in a long time, their free to play Battle Royale Warzone mode has tens of millions of players and it looks like the devs aren’t done yet. On Monday the German Playstation store leaked something huge. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is on the way and it’s coming on Tuesday, March 31. A trailer for the remaster leaked alongside the release date.

This was likely supposed to be a stealth drop where the game was suddenly announced and available on the same day, but the preparation for that can be difficult. That said, this has the potential to be huge for Call of Duty. The campaign in Modern Warfare 2 is campy, intense, and thoroughly enjoyable. That alone should be worth playing the remaster, but of course, the question everyone has is will it have multiplayer? Call of Duty is defined by multiplayer. Many players have played the franchise without even once touching the campaign, and hopefully a remastered version of the classic keeps those fans happy. If Warzone’s success is any indication, there’s plenty of interest in playing COD online these days.