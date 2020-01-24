A rare first-edition Harry Potter book bought for just 25p sold for a magical £28,500 on Bargain Hunt

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

A rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone that was bought at a jumble sale for 25p sold for a massive £28,500 on Bargain Hunt.

The book in question was just one of 500 books printed by JK Rowling’s publisher Bloomsbury when the book first went on sale and before the series became a worldwide phenomenon.

Of those 500 books, 300 were sent to libraries up and down the country, with this one being purchased after being sent to a library in Staffordshire.

Now more than 20 years after its publication, the book was back in the spotlight as it sold for a huge five-figure sum on the BBC programme.

The lucky owner of the book, a 54-year-old office worker, had the magical treasure sat on their shelf for two decades before finally having it valued last year.

Auctioneer Charles Hanson said of the find: ‘Even now the softback publications, which were first editions, are fetching thousands of pounds.

‘But this is a hardback and one of only 500. It’s so important in that great history of Harry Potter.’

What makes the sale even more special is the fact that the owner originally purchased the book at a jumble sale…for just 25p.

25p into £28,000 – now that’s what we call magic!

Hanson adds that: ‘All our client wants to do [with the money] is buy a new bathroom.’

Well, we’re sure that they can afford it now.

If you’re reading this and now hurridly ripping through your Harry Potter books to see if you too have a hidden treasure, there are some quick things to look for to confirm if you have one of the magical (and, clearly, expensive) first editions.

Apparently, of those 500 books the word ‘philosopher’ is spelt incorrectly on the back of the cover, and a wand is listed twice on Harry’s equipment list for Hogwarts on page 53.

On the author page, Rowling also goes by her real name Joanne, before this was changed to the initials JK in subsequent printings.

Bargain Hunt airs weekdays from 12.15pm on BBC One





