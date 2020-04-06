a-quiet-place-part-2-has-been-postponed-due-to-the-ongoing-coronavvirus-pandemic:-check-out-what-john-krasinki-had-to-say-about-the-release-and-more.

The release of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s movie A Quiet Place part-II has been rescheduled due to the ongoing Pandemic. The thriller was set to release on 18th March initially. The new release date has been announced, 4th September, it is!

On 12th March, @quietplacemovie made a tweeted which says, ” After much consideration, and in the light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning corona virus and restriction on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II. We believe in and support the theatrical experience , and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

Subsequently, John Krasinski also tweeted saying, “To All our A Quiet Place fans, One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited we are for all of you to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release this film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon! #AQuietPlacePart2..Take2”

A Quiet Place is a Sci-Fi Horror film series about the Abbott family’s survival. Evelyn Abbott and Lee Abbott struggle to escape the terrors of “blind but noise-sensitive creatures”. The couple struggles to protect their little family consisting of Regan, Marcus and a newborn.

A Quiet Place movie franchise began in 2018 with John Krasinski as the director. The movie has a 7.5 IMDb rating and has massive fandom that’s waiting for the sequel eagerly!