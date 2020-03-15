A Quiet Place Gets Spoofed in Emily Blunt’s Hilarious A Quiet Plane Video

Emily Blunt took part in a hilarious spoof of A Quiet Place. The actress has been out promoting A Quiet Place 2, which is now delayed indefinitely. Director/writer, and husband of Blunt, John Krasinski, made the announcement this morning. Krasinski wants the world to be able to watch the highly anticipated sequel together as a group, so they are changing the release date. Obviously, this has to do with the fast-spreading coronavirus, which is affecting the whole world at the moment.

Everybody could use a good laugh right now and Emily Blunt provides that in the spoof of A Quiet Place, appropriately titled A Quiet Plane. This version of the movie was made with Jimmy Kimmel for his show and it takes place on a plane, which is pretty ridiculous. Blunt is a stewardess explaining how the quiet airline works to passengers. Just like in the movie, if you’re loud, you’re ripped apart by mysterious aliens. Things get pretty weird, really fast and it’s worth a viewing or two for some good laughs.

Emily Blunt displays her excellent deadpan humor in the spoof of A Quiet Place. Jimmy Kimmel even briefly shows up, but is ripped apart by an alien for being too loud on the plane. The spoof is really well done and shows how much fun Blunt can have teasing something that her husband created. John Krasinski more than likely got a few laughs out of watching the video, which has already started to go viral. On a separate note, the director says he already has an idea for a third installment, though it probably does not take place on an airplane.

A Quiet Place 2 has been delayed, but was supposed to hit theaters on March 20th. Paramount has not yet issued a new release date, so hopefully we’ll get an answer soon. No Time to Die, Fast & Furious 9, and other movies have been postponed and given new release dates as the coronavirus continues to spread. For now, the entertainment industry is keeping a close eye on the situation, and it appears more movies, TV shows, and other events will be canceled in the coming days and weeks.

As the world of entertainment cancels and postpones more events and movies, it’s going to be comedic videos like the spoof of A Quiet Place that keeps fans laughing. We’re all in need of some laughs at this time and we’re going to continue to need them. Luckily, late night talk shows will continue, though they will not have any live audiences. At least for the time being. It’s unclear when audiences will be invited back to the shows. The same thing goes for sporting events, which are mostly being postponed at the moment. You can watch Emily Blunt spoof A Quiet Place below, thanks to the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel.

