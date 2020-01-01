a-quiet-place-2-trailer-sees-emily-blunt-fleeing-more-monsters-and-we’re-already-terrified

The first trailer for A Quiet Place Part 2 has dropped, and we are absolutely not ready.

John Krasinski has decided that what New Year’s Day really needs is a massive dose of horror, and so he’s blessed us all with the first look at the sequel.

And it looks even more intense than the first offering.

It all kicks off with Evelyn (Emily Blunt) rapidly driving through the streets, attempting to escape the horror that awaits them.

But it’s not that easy, with the monsters lurking at every single turn.

She eventually finds ‘saviour’ with Cillian Murphy, who promptly tells her ‘there’s nothing left’.

When Evelyn suggests there are people they should be helping, he creepily informs her that they are absolutely ‘not the kind of people worth saving’.

It’s seriously ominous, and we’ll all be waiting until March to get any kind of answers.

However, it doesn’t look like fans can wait that long, quickly flooding John’s Twitter post with praise.

‘Holy st can’t wait to see Cillian’s performance, I love it already,’ one replied.

While another asked: ‘Cillian Murphy and Djomon Honsou are awesome additions. And flashbacks so we get to still see @johnkrasinski? Can’t beat that.’

‘Looks just as fantastic as the first. Can’t wait,’ an impressed fan posted, as a Twitter user added: ‘Holy smokes that got intense quick.’

A Quiet Place Part 2 is released in cinemas in March.





