A Quiet Place 2 Release Gets Delayed, John Krasinski Wants the World to Watch Together

The release date for A Quiet Place 2 has been postponed indefinitely. Writer/director John Krasinski shared the news online via statement. A new release date has not been revealed by Krasinski or the studio at this time. As is the case with anything getting postponed or outright canceled, the spread of COVID-19 is to blame. Cases are up worldwide and countries are taking steps to contain and isolate, which means that public gatherings are going to suffer, especially if they’re over 250 people.

A Quiet Place 2 was supposed to hit theaters on March 20th. The European premiere was just canceled as an extra precaution. As for the world premiere, it happened in New York City earlier this month. John Krasinski released a statement on social media in regard to the release date postponement. You can read the statement in full below.

“To all our A Quiet Place fans. One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one that you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see the movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

No Time to Die and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway have also been postponed, but they were given new release dates by their studios. As for what could get delayed next, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow movie and Universal’s Fast and Furious 9 are likely contenders in the major release category. Both movies will be huge globally. Universal has been eying the situation and Disney seems adamant to not change anything, even though the European premiere of the live-action Mulan was just canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

SXSW was canceled, though it was supposed to happen this week. CinemaCon announced late last night that they were canceling their annual event held in Las Vegas over coronavirus concerns. The NBA has suspended its season, along with Major League Soccer, and major concert acts are cancelling and postponing events. Coachella and Stagecoach have postponed their annual shows until October.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus. For now, it seems that limiting contact with the outside world is the way to go, at least according to the WHO. North America has not been placed on lockdown, but it could very well happen after looking at what happened in Italy. Regardless, A Quiet Place 2 will end up hitting theaters soon and we’ll keep you posted as to when we can all watch it together as a group. You can read John Krasinski’s Twitter statement below.

