a-quiet-place-2-is-scarier-than-the-original-warns-director-john-krasinski

The horror movie A Quiet Place turned out to be something of a surprise hit when it was released back in 2018. So, it was no surprise when a sequel was announced, with fans of the movie excited to continue exploring the well-crafted, hushed world from the mind of writer and director John Krasinski. Krasinski has recently been discussing the upcoming A Quiet Place 2, saying that the sequel will be even more frightening than the first movie.

“I think you’re gonna be really scared. I mean the truth is, I think again organically you’re more scared because you care about these characters. In the first movie you were getting to know them. Now you know them, you don’t want anything to happen to them. The sound’s much more intense because you know the rules of sound. And so my point was to make the audience part of the movie.”

Krasinski is absolutely right that we now care for these characters, so well written were they in the first movie, but it is hard to imagine that it could possibly be scarier. Perhaps the lack of Krasinski’s protective father, who met his tragic end in the first movie, leaves the family even more vulnerable to the monsters that now roam the earth. Thanks to having now gotten to know the Abbott family, any danger they are in will no doubt inspire even more fear from the audience than it did when we just getting to know them. Plus the fact, they are now out in the apocalypse with a newborn baby.

The first A Quiet Place expertly built up an atmosphere of dread and growing intensity, and Krasinksi declaring that the second movie is even more terrifying is sure to excite the die-hard horror fans looking for a good scare or two. With the first movie having created the world and informed us of the rules, A Quiet Place Part II is now free to hit the ground running. Though hopefully with soft footsteps.

A Quiet Place 2 was recently delayed, with the movie being just one of many high-profile releases to take the decision to postpone the release for the foreseeable future.

The movie picks up following the deadly events at their home, as the Abbott family decide they must now venture into the outside world, and face the terrors that lurk within in it, as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II has once again been written and directed by John Krasinski and stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, reprising their roles from the first film. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou also joined the cast. Krasinski also reprises his role from the first film in newly-filmed flashback sequences.

It is currently unclear when A Quiet Place Part II will hit theaters, as it’s been pushed back from its original of March 20th, but it certainly sounds like it will be a worthy follow-up. This comes to us from Extra Butter.

Topics: A Quiet Place 2, A Quiet Place