🔥A new support system: a guide to the 18-hour bra🔥

The idea that working from home was ever an attractive proposition has long passed its sell-by date.

The notion expired shortly after the third Zoom call was scheduled. “Please take us back, dear office,” we scream daily into our slow-running, tea-splattered laptops, pining for the delicious normality of an awkward chat at the water cooler and the wondrous gift to humankind that is outdoor shoes.

Of course, along with the luxury of a warm, safe home and a tea run that doesn’t involve a lengthy wait for the lift followed by a half-mile walk, there is a silver lining to be noted: there’s a distinct lack of underwiring.

Certainly, this spell at home is serving as a moment of liberation for modern-day lingerie wearers, with the conventional bra considered surplus to requirements. In its place is a whole new support system that’s as flexible and multi-purposeful as our lives at the moment, with everything from fraught video calls to endless bear hunts round the garden to the odd Zoom yoga class very much part of the new daily agenda.

Les Girls Les Boys Semi Sheer Seamfree Crop Top, £25 Shop it here

Somewhere between a sports bra and a crop top, the 18-hour bra has emerged as the foundation piece in every hard-working wardrobe.

The underwear drawer hero many of us already owned but rarely celebrated, this flexifit style joins Netflix’s Tiger King and multipacks of golden crunch cream biscuits in a canon of items we shall long remember as the things that got us through the lockdown — plus copious amounts of gin.

M&S head of lingerie design Soozie Jenkinson notes that lots of her customers are prioritising comfort in a way they have never done before when it comes to underwear.

“Many of us are juggling work, home and family; comfort and convenience are more important than ever,” she says, “our flexifit pieces are thoughtfully designed to be incredibly comfortable throughout the day.”

Sweaty Betty Stamina Sports Bra, £35 Shop it here

And of course, the high-street store’s offering (currently available via website only) is not the only brand to see the beauty in this shape. Uniqlo’s loungewear category includes an 18-hour bra in a host of neutral shades — the grey marl is a favourite (£19.90, shop it here.)

Those after something a little more luxurious should take a look at les girls les boys and at Swiss lingerie pros Hanro, which offer extreme comfort within a range of high-quality hybrid bra styles.

For those who are crowbarring a run or some high-impact exercise into the day, a workout bra you can wear all day is also a good option. Sweaty Betty, not surprisingly, is the master of this — opt for a shock absorbency that’s reflective of your workout of choice.