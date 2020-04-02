🔥A new Robin Williams YouTube channel offers clips of his stand-up and best movies🔥

A YouTube channel featuring Robin Williams’ stand-up and movies has launched online, nearly six years after his death.

The Robin Williams Official YouTube Channel, which has been set up by the Williams’ estate, pays homage to the late star’s life and much-acclaimed career by uploading weekly videos of his work.

A number of videos have been uploaded to the channel since Wednesday (April 1), after a teaser trailer was released two weeks ago which featured a montage of his stand-up over the years.

At the time of writing, there are five other videos on the channel, including three of his classic stand-up routines, and an interview with Lewis Black about his friendship with the late comedian.

Another video is titled: “Inside Look on Robin Williams’ Genius”.

New videos will be uploaded each week, and it is thought it will continue until the summer.

Williams was just 63 years old when he passed away in August 2014. His death was ruled a suicide.

A description online reads: “The Official Robin Williams YouTube Channel celebrates the life and comic genius of Robin Williams.

“Whether you know Robin from the stage or from the screen, as a comedian, an alien, or a genie – be prepared to laugh and cry at these unforgettable and hilarious performances.”

Subscribers will be able to watch a new video every week, and throughout April they will be automatically entered to win a 22-DVD deluxe box set called Robin Williams: Comic Genius, which features unreleased footage along with HBO stand-up shows.

