a-new-england-resort-is-among-fodor’s-40-most-anticipated-hotel-openings-of-2020

A glamping resort opening near Acadia National Park this year just landed on Fodor’s list of 40 most anticipated hotel openings of 2020.

Under Canvas Acadia, a campground with luxurious, safari-style tents, flushing toilets, an on-site concierge, and daily housekeeping, will open in Surry, Maine, this summer.

“The new year’s new crop of luxury and boutique hotels has us jumping into 2020 with eager anticipation and our passports ready,” Fodor’s wrote about its list of “long-awaited” worldwide hotel accommodations.

Here’s what Fodor’s had to say about Under Canvas Acadia:

“Most of the amenities will be found under thick sheets of canvas at this aptly named glamping resort. Under Canvas Acadia will be the outfitter’s first location in New England, where it will offer the perfect base camp accommodations with 75 luxury safari-style tents on more than 100 acres of land.”

